An investigation is underway after a weapon was fired by a member of the defence forces accidently at a petrol station.

It happened on Wednesday morning in Portlaoise in County Laois.

In a statement the Defence Forces say prior to a commencement of a prisoner escort, there was a weapon discharged by one if the personnel on duty.

It goes on to say breaches of procedure and safety in relation to firearms are investigated as a matter of course, with disciplinary action where warrented.