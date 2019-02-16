Motion To Athy Municipal District Asks For Their Final Meeting To Be Held In Castledermot.

A motion has been put forward for the next meeting of the Athy Municipal District, asking for the final meeting of the council be held in Castledermot.

The next meeting of the municipal district in on Monday at 10am.

The motion, submitted by Councillor Thomas Redmond says that Castledermot is the ancestral home of democracy in Ireland, adding that the first ever convening of a parliament in Ireland took place in Castledermot in 1264.

The last meeting of the Athy Municipal District is that which will be held before May's local elections.