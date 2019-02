A man's been arrested by Gardaí following a high speed car chase in Dublin this morning.

The driver, a man in his 40s, failed to stop at a routine checkpoint in Walkinstown, and was pursued by Gardai, before crashing into another car at Clanbrassil Street.

He wasn't injured in the collision and is currently been held at Terenure Garda Station.

Another motorist involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries.

A number of cars, including the Garda car were damaged.

Investigations are ongoing.