The US vice president says the Islamic State caliphate's been "decimated" - with the last mile of territory it controlled in Syria being captured by American-backed forces.

Mike Pence also vowed that the remnants of the terror group would be "hunted down wherever and whenever they rear their ugly head".

Sky's defence and security correspondent Alistair Bunkall's in Munich, where Mr Pence was speaking.

He says IS remains a threat: