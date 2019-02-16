Over 1200 People In Kildare Are Employed By Local Enterprise Office Supported Companies.

Some 1239 people are employed by 199 Local Enterprise Office supported companies in Kildare.

That's according to the Fine Gael TD for Kildare South and Chairman of the Parliamentary Party Martin Heydon.

Heydon said: “The Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) are a hugely important part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kildare.

“This is the 5th year in a row of employment growth for the LEOs, which support our indigenous businesses to create jobs locally", he added.

Nationwide, local enterprise office supported companies account for 36,000 jobs.