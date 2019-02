LIDL is recalling six packs of Mister Choc Choco and Caramel Bars as a precaution, in case they contain undeclared peanuts.

There are concerns that some bars containing nuts may have been placed in incorrect packaging which don't carry a nut allergy warning on the label.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says the affected batches have ‘Best Before’ codes of January 2020.

Customers are advised to return the product to the store where they bought it.