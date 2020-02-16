Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Fines Can Be Issued, From Today, For #GE2020 Election Posters That Haven't Been Removed.

: 02/16/2020 - 09:35
Author: Eoin Beatty
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

 

Fines of €150 per poster can be issued for any Kildare General Election posters that haven't been removed, from today.

Kildare's 23 General Election candidates had until 10pm last night to remove posters,

Kildare County Council may impose fines of €150 for each and every poster which remains up.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!