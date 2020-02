Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are preparing to put together a "grand coalition" in an effort to form a government.

It's reported the two parties will step up efforts this week to put together a deal involving the Greens.

According to a new poll, 26 per cent of voters would favour such a coalition.

Another 26 per cent want Sinn Fein to lead a government involving left-wing parties.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows just 15 per cent of voters want a second election.

Image: Rolling News