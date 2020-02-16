Sunday Sportsbeat

Power Outage In Baltinglass This Morning.

: 02/16/2020 - 10:47
Author: Eoin Beatty
78 customers in Baltinglass are without power today.

The ESB registered a fault in the town about 23.41pm last night.

It added that they are working to repair the fault and restore power as quickly as possible.

The company said power is expected to be restored by 2pm this afternoon.

