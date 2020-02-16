Labour Cllr. Questions What Will Happen To Naas Public Library When It Is Vacated.

Kildare County Council is being asked to advise members what the plan is for the current Naas public library building when it is vacated.

The question has been brought forward by Labour Cllr. Anne Breen.

Tender for the conversion works required to Naas Town Hall which will become Naas Library and Cultural Centre were issued in November.



The estimated cost of the overall works is €5.9 Million.

KCC have been awarded a grant of €1.5 Million in 2019 under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund towards the works.

The project, when finished will deliver a cultural, artistic and community hub which will greatly enhance library facilities offered in the Naas Area.

Cllr. Breen's question will be discussed at the Naas MD meeting on Tuesday.