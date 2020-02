Kildare County Council is being asked to confirm if it has any plans/costings to install lights around the site of the Naas Skateboard Park.

The question has been brought forward by Independent Cllr. Seamie Moore who says skaters are now back using Town Centre sites during the long and dark evenings because the designated site is unlit.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Naas MD which takes place on Tuesday afternoon.