There are calls for Kildare County Council to give an update on the review of the rural transport link to include Calverstown, Ballyshannon, Kilgowan, Usk and Halverstown.

The question has been brought forward by Fianna Fáil Cllr. Brian Dooley.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Athy MD which takes place on Monday morning at 11am.