List Of Power Outages In Kildare, As A Result Of Storm Dennis.

A number of homes and businesses are without power today as a result of Storm Dennis.

ESB has apologised for the loss of supply and are working to restore power as soon as possible.

Below are the estimated restoration times in the various towns and villages in Kildare.

Johnstown: 17 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 8pm

Two Mile House/Naas: 197 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 6.45pm

Athgarvan/Newbridge: 255 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 6.45pm

Athy: 56 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 6.15pm

Kildare Town: 211 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 6.15pm.