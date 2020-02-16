Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

List Of Power Outages In Kildare, As A Result Of Storm Dennis.

: 02/16/2020 - 16:44
Author: Eoin Beatty
electricity_post_and_wires.jpg

 

A number of homes and businesses are without power today as a result of Storm Dennis.

ESB has apologised for the loss of supply and are working to restore power as soon as possible.

Below are the estimated restoration times in the various towns and villages in Kildare.

Johnstown: 17 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 8pm

Two Mile House/Naas: 197 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 6.45pm

Athgarvan/Newbridge: 255 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 6.45pm

Athy: 56 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 6.15pm

Kildare Town: 211 customers affected, estimated restoration time is 6.15pm.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!