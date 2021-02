Maynooth headquartered Trócaire says up to one-third of its annual donations are at risk as Covid restrictions have severely curtailed the distribution of Trócaire boxes.

Its Lenten Appeal kicks off tomorrow but social and travel restrictions including school closures mean that many homes will be without Trócaire boxes this year.

The charity says boxes are available to be picked-up at churches nationwide, but there are up to 50 percent fewer in circulation.

File image: Trócaire logo