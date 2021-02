The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Johnson and Johnson has been submitted for approval to the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA says it could make a decision on the single-shot vaccine, by the middle of next month.

However, this is assuming the data relating to the vaccine’s efficacy, safety and quality are sufficiently comprehensive and robust.

The vaccine has been shown to be 66% effective against Covid-19, and 100% effective in preventing hospitalisation and death.