€30,000 Donation Made To Kildare's Homeless Care CLG By Aldi.

Aldi, whose Irish headquarters are in Naas, has donated €30,000 to Kildare-based Homeless Care CLG.

The charity is developing new accommodation for young homeless people, aged 18 to 25, at Jigginstown in Naas.

It is scheduled to open in March, and will also provide training and education programmes to residents, with the aim of helping service users transition from state care to independent living.

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director Aldi Ireland, said: “At Aldi, we are committed to supporting the local communities in which we serve. We are proud to have been able to support Homeless Care CLG, which is doing fantastic work in helping people here in County Kildare. This past year has been difficult for everyone, and we look forward to supporting Homeless Care CLG into the future.”

Annette Aspell, Director of Services, Housing & Corporate Services, Kildare County Council, said: “Kildare County Council welcomes the development of the aftercare facility by Homeless Care CLG at Jigginstown, Naas and looks forward to working with the service providers, Tiglin, in their work to care for and assist young homeless people. We would like to join in thanking Aldi for their generous financial support for this service.”

Image: L-R Aldi Ireland Group Managing Director Niall O’Connor and Homeless Care CLG Director John Cradock

