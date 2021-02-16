New Saggart Reservoir Will Draw Supply From Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water is building a new reservoir in Saggart, supplied from the Ballymore Eustace Water treatment plant, which is Ireland’s largest water treatment plant.

The new state of the art reservoir will store 100 million litres of treated drinking water, and is aimed at securing supply for the Greater Dublin Area, including Kildare/.

The construction of the new reservoir and associate pipelines will start in March and is expected to be completed within 3 years.

Coffey Construction Ireland Limited recently signed the contract to deliver this project on behalf of Irish Water.

Speaking about the Saggart reservoir project, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said, “The construction of this key piece of infrastructure demonstrates how Irish Water, working in partnership with Dublin City Council and South Dublin County Council, is delivering infrastructure that is critical for our communities and our economy. The delivery of this project will support existing and future residential and commercial development in the Greater Dublin Area and is one of a portfolio of water projects being delivered by Irish Water.”

Stock image: Pexels