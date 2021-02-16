Listen: A Large No. Of TDs Have Complained About The Locations Of Mass Vaccination Centres.

A large number of TDs have hit out at the proposed locations of mass vaccination centres.

Rural TDs have said in many cases older people will have to travel large distances in areas where public transport facilities are poor.

Kildare's centre, at Puncheston Racecourse, may pose access challenges for people without their own transport.

Centres in Tullamore and Portlaoise, meanwhile, are more readily accessible by people living in west and south Kildare.

The Department of Health has pointed out vaccinations will be done in rural GPs premises as well as the mass centres.

Wicklow TD for the Social Democrats Jennifer Whitmore says the plan isn't well thought out:

Stock image: Pixabay