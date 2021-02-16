Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Naas RPU Impound Car During Speed Check.

: 16/02/2021 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
seizenaasrpu.png

Naas Roads Policing Unit have seized a vehicle as part of a speed check.

Gardai detected an unaccompanied learner driver at 96km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Fines and penalty points have been issued, and the car impounded.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!