KCC Asked To Confirm Whether Cattle Grids In The Curragh Are Covered In The County's Insurance.

Independent Councillor Joanne Pender has asked Kildare County Counci to confirm if the county's insurance cover includes the use of cattle grids in the Curragh.

Pender's question, which will be asked at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, asks whether the county's insurance has any specific clause or "any extra loading" in relation to the cattle grids.

Cattle grids around the Curragh are in place to keep livestock from roaming onto the M7 and other major roads in the area.

