Calls On KCC To Erect A Monument Dedicated To Army Men And Women Who Have Died In War.

There is a call for Kildare County Council to consider erecting a monument in Newbridge, to commemorate army members who have died at war.

The question for KCC's consideration will be asked at the next meeting of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Murty Aspell is asking the council to consider such a monument "for the men and women who served in the army that have died throughout all wars as Newbridge".

Aspell said this is because of Newbridge's status as a garrison town and has been involved with the army for a long time.