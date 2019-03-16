Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Calls On KCC To Erect A Monument Dedicated To Army Men And Women Who Have Died In War.

: 03/16/2019 - 15:18
Author: Róisin Power
newbridge_sign.jpg

There is a call for Kildare County Council to consider erecting a monument in Newbridge, to commemorate army members who have died at war.

The question for KCC's consideration will be asked at the next meeting of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Murty Aspell is asking the council to consider such a monument "for the men and women who served in the army that have died throughout all wars as Newbridge".

Aspell said this is because of Newbridge's status as a garrison town and has been involved with the army for a long time.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!