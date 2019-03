Calls on Kildare County Council to confirm whether Naas Library will be demolished as part of the forthcoming Naas Local Area Plan (LAP).

Independent Councillor Seamie Moore has asked if the council is considering the proposed policy to demolish the building to make way for a new road exit and a bridge over the canal.

The question will be asked at the next Naas Municipal District March meeting, which is on Tuesday.

The Naas LAP will be a 6 year growth and development plan, specific to the town.