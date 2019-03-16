Over 1200 Jobs In 2018 Were Supported By Kildare's Local Enterprise Office.

Nearly 200 firms in 2018 were supported by Kildare's Local Enterprise Office.

This lead to a net job gain of 285 for the year. That's according to the Minister For Jobs, Enterprise, and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

Humphreys said that LEO's "are the ‘first-stop-shop’ for providing advice and guidance, financial assistance and other supports to those wishing to start or grow their own business".

Over 1230 jobs are supported by Kildare's LEO, which is based in Naas, in 2018. These job figures include both full-time and part-time positions.

Nationwide there was 3656 jobs created in firms that are supported by Local Enterprise Offices.