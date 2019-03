Kildare athlete Padraig Reilly's Bowling team finished fourth in the Special Olympics World Summer Games, in Abu Dhabi.

The team finished with a score of 1475 this morning at the ZSC Khalifa Bowling Centre.

Reilly will compete again tomorrow afternoon in the singles round and will be back out again on Tuesday morning for the doubles round.

Ireland has so far won 20 medals at the games, including 5 gold medals.