Arguments have broken out as a pro-Brexit march, led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, has set off from Sunderland.

Crowds left the English city this morning for a walk to London over the next two weeks.

It'll arrive in the British capital on March the 29th - the date the UK was due to leave the EU.

This woman, who came to Britain from Germany in 1999, is among those supporting to remain: