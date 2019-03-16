Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Contractors Invited To Express Interest In Tendering For Naas Town Hall Conversion Project.

: 03/16/2019 - 17:03
Author: Róisin Power
naas_town_hall_03_06_2005_rollingnews.jpg

Kildare County Council have opened expressions of interest from contractors for the conversion works to Naas Town Hall, which will become Naas Library and Cultural Centre.

The invitation began on March 15th and will be open to contractors until 8th April 2019. Contractors can express their interest in tendering for the project which as an estimated cost of €5.9 million.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has welcomed the invitation and added that the council have been awarded a grant of €1.5 million under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund towards the works.

The aim of the project is to provide a brand new library facility for Naas and surrounding areas. Stagg said: "The project when finished will deliver a cultural, artistic and community hub which will greatly enhance library facilities offered in the Naas Area. It will deliver an iconic library, cultural and public space in the heart of the Historic Town of Naas."

The space at the town hall will include outdoor civic and cultural space, meeting rooms for large and small gatherings, exhibition areas, lecture and workshop spaces, hot-desk facilities, printing and research supports and collections and gallery space.

Stagg complimented County Librarian Marian Higgins on "progress with this fantastic project for Naas and he looked forward to continuing progress during 2019".

Image: Rolling News.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!