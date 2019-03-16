Contractors Invited To Express Interest In Tendering For Naas Town Hall Conversion Project.

Kildare County Council have opened expressions of interest from contractors for the conversion works to Naas Town Hall, which will become Naas Library and Cultural Centre.

The invitation began on March 15th and will be open to contractors until 8th April 2019. Contractors can express their interest in tendering for the project which as an estimated cost of €5.9 million.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has welcomed the invitation and added that the council have been awarded a grant of €1.5 million under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund towards the works.

The aim of the project is to provide a brand new library facility for Naas and surrounding areas. Stagg said: "The project when finished will deliver a cultural, artistic and community hub which will greatly enhance library facilities offered in the Naas Area. It will deliver an iconic library, cultural and public space in the heart of the Historic Town of Naas."

The space at the town hall will include outdoor civic and cultural space, meeting rooms for large and small gatherings, exhibition areas, lecture and workshop spaces, hot-desk facilities, printing and research supports and collections and gallery space.

Stagg complimented County Librarian Marian Higgins on "progress with this fantastic project for Naas and he looked forward to continuing progress during 2019".

Image: Rolling News.