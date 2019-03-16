Kildare Edge Tipp in Injury Time

Kildare footballers beat Tipperary in Newbridge on Saturday by 1-11 to 2-7 to preserve their Division 2 status for next season.

And, Kildare are still in the promotion hunt after Armagh beat Fermanagh by 1-9 to 6 points

Kildare led by 8 points at half time - 1-7 to 2 points, the goal on 33 minutes from Fergal Conway.

Chris Healy pointed 2 minutes into the 2nd half to extend the margin to 9 points.

But Tipperary scored two late 2nd half goals in the 58th and 69tht minutes, plus a 70th minute point to level the match with time up.

An Adam Tyrell point on 71 minutes, and a Neil Flynn 45 metre free a minute later put Kildare 2 points ahead, before a closing Tipperary point, after 74 minutes, reduced the winning margin to one point.

Kildare’s final League game is away to Donegal, in Ballyshannon, next Sunday: a game Kildare must win to keep a promotion hope alive..

Donegal beat Cork by 1-19 to 1-12 to put Cork on the brink of relegation to Division 3 next season.

Division 2 leaders Meath and Clare play their rescheduled game on Sunday (St. Patrick's Day) in Cusack Park,Ennis at 2pm.

The game was a casualty of Saturday's weather.