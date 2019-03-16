Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Edge Tipp in Injury Time

: 03/16/2019 - 17:34
Author: Thomas Maher
Kfm News Default Logo

Kildare footballers beat Tipperary in Newbridge on Saturday by 1-11 to 2-7 to preserve their Division 2 status for next season.

And, Kildare are still in the promotion hunt after Armagh beat Fermanagh by 1-9 to 6 points

Kildare led by 8 points at half time - 1-7 to 2 points, the goal on 33 minutes from Fergal Conway.

Chris Healy pointed 2 minutes into the 2nd half to extend the margin to 9 points.

But Tipperary scored two late 2nd half goals in the 58th and 69tht minutes, plus a 70th minute point to level the match with time up.

An Adam Tyrell point on 71 minutes, and a Neil Flynn 45 metre free a minute later put Kildare 2 points ahead, before a closing Tipperary point, after 74 minutes, reduced the winning margin to one point.

Kildare’s final League game is away to Donegal, in Ballyshannon, next Sunday: a game Kildare must win to keep a promotion hope alive..

Donegal beat Cork  by 1-19 to 1-12 to put Cork on the brink of relegation to Division 3 next season.

Division 2 leaders Meath and Clare play their rescheduled game on Sunday (St. Patrick's Day) in Cusack Park,Ennis at 2pm.

The game was a casualty of Saturday's weather.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!