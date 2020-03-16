Covid19 Information On Health, Employment, Wellbeing, Community & Business Contacts & Supports.

HEALTH

The HSE has issued wide-ranging advice on Covi19:

KDOC - Doctors on Call is the out of hours GP service for member practices in Kildare and West Wicklow - 1890 599 362.

The Irish College of General Practitioners has published a list of Kildare GPs, along with their contact details here

WELLBEING

Mental Health Ireland has a range of well-being resources, which you can find here

If you need mental health support, support, MHI advises that you make contact with your GP.

In addition, it has also puiblished helpline and support group information here

Samaritans, Newbridge, offers a listening service on 116 123

Women's Aid offers services and supports to women and children subjected to domestic abuse. The helpline number is 1800 341 900

AnyMan Ireland offers services and supports to men subjected to domestic abuse., The helpline number is: 01 554 3811.

Many people who are self-isolating or remote working may find that their physical activity levels drop.

And, in particular, a lack of activity among older or more vulnerable people may leave them at greater risk of developing a respiratory illness.

This is as a lack of activity may mean people's core body temperature drops.

Rob McCabe, of McCabe Physiotherapy, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today with advice on staying active in the home.

ACCESSING SOCIAL WELFARE PAYMENT

An Post has put special arrangements in place for customers in receipt of Social Welfare payments.

Money can now be collected by a friend or relative on behalf of the person it's for.

The alternative collectors will have to be nominated and present valid ID, as well as the recipient's card from the Department of Employment Affairs.

Nomination forms are available in the Post Office and, also, here

Angus Laverty in An Posts Public Affairs Director and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

EMPLOYEES

There are several supports now in place for people whose employment has been affected by Covid 19.

These are available for people whose employers can't continue to pay them during a COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related absence or temporary lay-off from work:

Gov.ie and Welfare.ie have published advice and documentation: