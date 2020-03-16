The Night Shift

#Covid19 Information On Health, Employment, Wellbeing, Community & Business Contacts & Supports.

HEALTH

The HSE has issued wide-ranging advice on Covi19:

Symptoms, causes and treatment:Information about the symptoms and causes of coronavirus
Protect yourself and others:How the virus is spread and ways to protect yourself from infection
At-risk groups:Some groups may be more at risk of serious illness if they catch coronavirus
Self-isolation and self-quarantine:Some people will need to do this to help stop COVID-19 spreading
Travel and coronavirus:Information for people returning to Ireland or travelling abroad
Hospital service disruptions:Visitor restrictions are in place and some appointments postponed
Minding your mental health during COVID-19:Things you can do to mind your mental health during COVID-19
Health Protection Surveillance Centre:Advice about COVID-19 for healthcare professionals
Posters and resources:Printable materials for workplaces and communities
 
The Department of Health publishes frequent briefings on Covid 19, all of which are published here

KDOC - Doctors on Call is the out of hours GP service for member practices in Kildare and West Wicklow - 1890 599 362.

The Irish College of General Practitioners has published a list of Kildare GPs, along with their contact details here

WELLBEING

Mental Health Ireland has a range of well-being resources, which you can find here

If you need  mental health support, support, MHI advises that you make contact with your GP.

In addition, it has also puiblished helpline and support group information here

Samaritans, Newbridge, offers a listening service on 116 123

Women's Aid offers services and supports to women and children subjected to domestic abuse. The helpline number is 1800 341 900

AnyMan Ireland offers services and supports to men subjected to domestic abuse., The helpline number is: 01 554 3811.

 

Many people who are self-isolating or remote working may find that their physical activity levels drop.

And, in particular, a lack of activity among older or more vulnerable people may leave them at greater risk of developing a respiratory illness.

This is as a lack of activity may mean people's core body temperature drops.

Rob McCabe, of McCabe Physiotherapy, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today with advice on staying active in the home.

ACCESSING SOCIAL WELFARE PAYMENT

An Post has put special arrangements in place for customers in receipt of Social Welfare payments.

Money can now be collected by a friend or relative on behalf of the person it's for.

The alternative collectors will have to be nominated and present valid ID, as well as the recipient's card from the Department of Employment Affairs.

Nomination forms are available in the Post Office and, also, here

Angus Laverty in An Posts Public Affairs Director and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

EMPLOYEES

There are several supports now in place for people whose employment has been affected by Covid 19.

These are available for people whose employers can't continue to pay them during a COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related absence or temporary lay-off from work:

Gov.ie and Welfare.ie have published advice and documentation:

A booklet on Short Term Working is attached to this article

And, people can access more information on employment rights through the Workplace Relations Commission here

EMPLOYERS, with thanks to Chambers Ireland

County Kildare Chamber of Commerce is offering advice and support to its members, and all information is here

COMMUNITY BASED HELP

Communities in Kildare are rallying around to support people in self isolation, or who are medically vulnerable.

County-Wide:

Thousands of people across Ireland, hundreds of Kildare people among them, have signed up to localsupport,ie

The website shows people willing to help those in self-isolation, their location, and contact details.

It was founded and created by Helen O'Rahilly

Kildare GAA is working with the HSE to explore options to promote and coordinate the provision of local community volunteer support.

The HSE anticipate that their Community Services will experience an unprecedented surge in demand in the coming weeks, and capacity will be stretched within our communities in Kildare.

Castledermot

And a new group,  Castledermot Self Isolation Help during Covid19, has also been established.

People in the area can message the page, or contact 085 839 3441 for help or assistance.

Caragh

For Caragh residents, support is available. Volunteers have offered to support for those vulnerable & self-isolating.

Centra, in Caragh village, have offered to pack groceries for order.

Cookes of Caragh are preparing to start a takeaway menu & volunteers are available to deliver, or collect items, such as prescriptions.

If needed, contact Cllr. Rob Power for more information: 085 727 9307.

Maynooth:

A new group has been formed in Maynooth to help members of the community that are in self isolation or vulnerable. The group called Maynooth Home Support is an initiative by Naoise Ó Cearúil and Anne Birchall.
 
The group has amassed over 100 volunteers to date and the support of many local businesses such as the Glenroyal Hotel and Taxy.
 
The initiate has buy in from local pharmacies and supermarkets. Volunteers will pick up prescriptions and/or groceries and drop them at the front of people's homes. The group is abiding by all HSE instructions in regards to hand hygiene, sanitisation and social distancing. 
 
We would appreciate it if you could spread the word and the poster attached so people are aware of supports available to them.
 
People can call Naoise on (086) 728 0050 or Anne on (085) 158 2660 or email maynoothcommunityhelp@gmail.com
 

Naas

Naas Ball

The Naas Ball Facebook page is hosting the creation of a network to enable people in self isolation to maintain social contact, to obtain groceries, medications and other necessities.

More information is here:

And, people can also call 087  753 4817

Vista Pharmacy

Vista Pharamacy, Naas, is offering a free prescription delivery service to all Co. Kildare residents.

Contact the pharmacy by phone: 045 881 146

Fax: 045 881 147    

Email: vista@allcarepharmacy.ie

GARDA STATIONS

Athy: 059863421

Castledermot: (059) 9144112

Celbridge: (01) 6012370

Clane: (045) 868262

Derrinturn: (046) 9553002

Kilcock: (01) 6757390

Naas: 045884300

Newbridge: 045431212

Leixlip: 01 666 78 00

 

KILDARE COUNTY COUNCIL

Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co Kildare. W91 X77F -
Tel: (045) 980200
Website: www.kildarecountycouncil.ie Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie

Out of Hours Contact: 1890 50 03 33

All of KCC's online services are accessible here:

Chief Executive, Head of Finance and Director of Services

Chief Executive

Peter Carey

Head of Finance, IS and Motor Tax

Acting Head of Finance Fiona Millane

Director Of Services - Water Services and Environment

Joe Boland

Director Of Services - Housing & Corporate Services

Annette Aspell

Director Of Services - Economic, Community & Cultural Development (incl. HR)

Sonya Kavanagh

Director Of Services - Planning & Strategic Development

Eoghan Ryan

Director of Services - Roads, Transportation and Public Safety

Tadgh McDonnell

 

Corporate Services

Corporate Services

(045) 980206

Customer Care Unit

(045) 980206

FOI

(045) 980228

Higher Education Grants

(045) 980202

Press Department

(045) 980206

Register of Electors

(045) 980201

Planning

Planning Administration

(045) 980845

Development Contributions

(045) 980843

Unauthorised Development

(045) 980839

Building and Development Control

(045) 980842

Roads and Transportation

Roads and Transportation

(045) 980421

Parking Fines

(045) 980422

Kildare Regional Design Office

(045) 898199

Municipal District Offices

Athy Municipal District

(045) 980203

Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District

(01) 6286236

Newbridge/Kildare Municipal District

(045) 437556/557

Maynooth Municipal District

(01) 6286236

Naas Municipal District

(045) 980425

Machinery Yard, Newbridge

(045) 431400

Finance/Accounts

Commercial and Water Rates

(045) 980656

Housing Loans

 (045) 980652

Rents

(045) 980654

Payments/Accounts Payable

(045) 980651

Wages/Salaries/Pension

(045) 980655

 

Housing

Housing Administration

(045) 980705

Environment Services

Environment Administration

(045) 980588

Dog Warden, Portersize, Ballitore

(059) 8623388

Veterinary Services

(045) 980205

Free Litter Hotline

1800 243 143

Integretated Waste Management Facility

Silliot Hill, Kilcullen *
* operated by Oxigen Environmental

(045) 482229

 

Athy Civic Amenity Centre

Gallows Hill, Athy *
* operated by Oxigen Environmental

(059) 8640657

Water Services

Waterworks Office, Newbridge

(045) 431364

Rural Water (well grants/group schemes)

(045) 980361

Libraries

Headquarters, Riverbank, Newbridge

.(045) 431109

Athy Community Library.

(059) 8631144

Ballitore Community Library

(059) 8623344

Castledermot Community Library

(059) 9144483

Celbridge Community Library

(01) 6272207

Clane Community Library.

(045) 892716

Clocha Rince Community Library

(046) 9553428

Kilcock Community Library

(01) 6284403

Kilcullen Community Library

(045) 482193

Kildare Community Library

(045) 520235

Kildare Collections and Research Services

(045) 448351

Kildare Family History Research

(045) 448350

Leixlip Community Library

(01) 6060050

Maynooth Community Library

(01) 6285530

Mobile Library Service

(045) 448304

Monasterevin Community Library

(045) 529239

Naas Community Library

(045) 879111

Newbridge Community Library

(045) 448353

Rathangan Community Library

(045) 528078

Arts Centre

Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge

(045) 448327

Booking Office

(045) 448333

Leisure Services

Leisure Services

(045) 980203

Athy Swimming Pool *

(059) 8641522

Naas Swimming Pool *

(045) 881655

Newbridge Sports Centre.

(045) 433663

* Athy and Naas Swimming Pools are operated independently by
Kildare Sports and Leisure Facilities Ltd.

Fire Service – Emergencies 999 OR 112

Central Fire Station, Newbridge

(045) 431370

 

Motor Tax

045) 980591

Community and Culture

(045) 980538

County Arts Service

(045) 448328

Kildare Community Network

045) 980483

Civil Defence

(045) 454841

 

Emails

Access

accessofficer@kildarecoco.ie

Building Control

plandept@kildarecoco.ie

Civil Defence

civildefence@kildarecoco.ie

Community & Enterprise

dce@kildarecoco.ie

Commercial & Water Rates

Water&Rates@kildarecoco.ie

Customer Care Unit

customercare@kildarecoco.ie

Environment

environ@kildarecoco.ie

FOI

foi@kildarecoco.ie

HEGs

heg@kildarecoco.ie

Housing

housingadmin@kildarecoco.ie

IT

webteam@kildarecoco.ie

Kildare Community Network

webmaster@kildare.ie

Motor Tax

motortax@kildarecoco.ie

Planning Admin

plandept@kildarecoco.ie

Planning Drawing Office

plandept@kildarecoco.ie

Press Office

press@kildarecoco.ie

Public Lighting Faults

publiclights@kildarecoco.ie

Recruitment/Jobs

jobs@kildarecoco.ie

Register of Electors/Franchise

regelectors@kildarecoco.ie

Roads and Transportation

roads@kildarecoco.ie

Traffic Light Faults

trafficlights@kildarecoco.ie

Veterinary Services

vetservices@kildarecoco.ie

 

Telephone No.'s

Mobile No.

Location

AES

1850 650 655

 

 

Age Action Ireland - Brigid Butler

(045) 988437

    087 2236558                  

Located on level 5

Citizen Information, Naas

(045) 879489

 

 

Community Welfare Officer

1800 383 800

 

 

Community Welfare Officer

(045) 864096

 

 

Company Registration Office

1890 220 226

(01) 8045201

 

County Kildare Childcare Committee

(045) 861307

 

 

Courthouse Naas

(045) 980120/980100

 

 

Dept of Defence, Curragh

(045) 445000

 

 

Driving Test Centre, Ballina

(045) 78289

 

 

Environmental Health Office (Food)

(045) 873267

 

 

FAS Newbridge

(045) 431372

 

 

FAS Kill

(045) 877181

 

 

Health & Safety Authority

(01) 6147000

 

 

HSE

(045) 876001

 

 

Irish Organisation of Market & Street Traders

(01) 8302271

 

 

Irish Refugee Council

(01) 8730042

 

 

Irish Wheelchair Association

(045) 861346

 

 

ISPCA - Kildare Area - STewart King

 

087 2517381

 

Kildare Community Parntership

(045) 895450

 

 

Kildare Revenue Unit

1890 444 425

 

 

Land Registry

(01) 6707500

 

 

Local Enterprise Office

(045) 980838

 

 

Naas Couriers

(045) 875166

 

 

Naas Gardai

(045) 897333

 

 

Naas Hospital

(045) 849500

 

 

NCT

1890 200 670

 

 

Ordnance Survey

 (01) 8025349

 

 

Osbornes Solicitors

 (045) 899485

 

 

Oxigen

 (045) 866838

 

 

Passport Services

 1890 426 888

 

 

Private Residential Tenancy Board

 (01) 8882960

 

 

Registrar (Births, Deaths & Marriages

(045) 887660

 

 

Road Safety Authority

 (091) 872600

 

 

SEI

1850 927 000

 

 

Taxi Regulator

 1890 927 977

 

 

Vehicle Licensing Shannon

(061) 365000

 

 

VEC

(045) 988000

 

 

All of KCC's online services are accessible here:

 

 

