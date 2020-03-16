Covid19 Information On Health, Employment, Wellbeing, Community & Business Contacts & Supports.

HEALTH
The HSE has issued wide-ranging advice on Covi19:
KDOC - Doctors on Call is the out of hours GP service for member practices in Kildare and West Wicklow - 1890 599 362.
The Irish College of General Practitioners has published a list of Kildare GPs, along with their contact details here
WELLBEING
Mental Health Ireland has a range of well-being resources, which you can find here
If you need mental health support, support, MHI advises that you make contact with your GP.
In addition, it has also puiblished helpline and support group information here
Samaritans, Newbridge, offers a listening service on 116 123
Women's Aid offers services and supports to women and children subjected to domestic abuse. The helpline number is 1800 341 900
AnyMan Ireland offers services and supports to men subjected to domestic abuse., The helpline number is: 01 554 3811.
Many people who are self-isolating or remote working may find that their physical activity levels drop.
And, in particular, a lack of activity among older or more vulnerable people may leave them at greater risk of developing a respiratory illness.
This is as a lack of activity may mean people's core body temperature drops.
Rob McCabe, of McCabe Physiotherapy, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today with advice on staying active in the home.
ACCESSING SOCIAL WELFARE PAYMENT
An Post has put special arrangements in place for customers in receipt of Social Welfare payments.
Money can now be collected by a friend or relative on behalf of the person it's for.
The alternative collectors will have to be nominated and present valid ID, as well as the recipient's card from the Department of Employment Affairs.
Nomination forms are available in the Post Office and, also, here
Angus Laverty in An Posts Public Affairs Director and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.
EMPLOYEES
There are several supports now in place for people whose employment has been affected by Covid 19.
These are available for people whose employers can't continue to pay them during a COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related absence or temporary lay-off from work:
Gov.ie and Welfare.ie have published advice and documentation:
- employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to a downturn in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- workers who are diagnosed with COVID-19
- workers who are not diagnosed with COVID-19 but who self-isolate.
- workers whose employers do not supplement/top-up the State Illness Benefit payment (COVID-19)
- workers who are requested to stay at home by their employer (COVID-19)
- workers who are laid off temporarily or put on to short time working (COVID-19)
- workers who need to take time off work to care for a person affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
A booklet on Short Term Working is attached to this article
And, people can access more information on employment rights through the Workplace Relations Commission here
EMPLOYERS, with thanks to Chambers Ireland
- COVID-19 Jobseekers Emergency Payments Guide *NEW*
- ‘My Coronavirus Toolkit’ from Peninsula *NEW*
- COVID-19 FAQs for Business and Retail Sector from the HSE *NEW*
- Revenue Announcement of SMEs Supports for cash-flow difficulties from COVID-19 / Coronavirus *NEW*
- Short-Time Work Support booklet from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection *NEW*
- Coronavirus / COVID-19 Business Supports from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation
- COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information for Employers and Employees from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection published 12 March 2020
- Irish Government Update on the next phase of Ireland’s Covid-19 response from 9 March 2020
- Coronavirus / COVID-19 Business Continuity Planning Checklist from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation from February 2020
- Citizens Information Briefings on Employers’ Obligations (in context of Coronavirus / COVID-19)
- Citizens Information Briefings on Employees’ Rights and Entitlements (in context of Coronavirus / COVID-19)
- Information on the Short Time Work Support Scheme, a scheme suited to benefit employees whose hours of work have been reduced from the impact of Coronavirus / COVID-19
County Kildare Chamber of Commerce is offering advice and support to its members, and all information is here
COMMUNITY BASED HELP
Communities in Kildare are rallying around to support people in self isolation, or who are medically vulnerable.
County-Wide:
Thousands of people across Ireland, hundreds of Kildare people among them, have signed up to localsupport,ie
The website shows people willing to help those in self-isolation, their location, and contact details.
It was founded and created by Helen O'Rahilly
Kildare GAA is working with the HSE to explore options to promote and coordinate the provision of local community volunteer support.
The HSE anticipate that their Community Services will experience an unprecedented surge in demand in the coming weeks, and capacity will be stretched within our communities in Kildare.
Castledermot
And a new group, Castledermot Self Isolation Help during Covid19, has also been established.
People in the area can message the page, or contact 085 839 3441 for help or assistance.
Caragh
For Caragh residents, support is available. Volunteers have offered to support for those vulnerable & self-isolating.
Centra, in Caragh village, have offered to pack groceries for order.
Cookes of Caragh are preparing to start a takeaway menu & volunteers are available to deliver, or collect items, such as prescriptions.
If needed, contact Cllr. Rob Power for more information: 085 727 9307.
Maynooth:
Naas
Naas Ball
The Naas Ball Facebook page is hosting the creation of a network to enable people in self isolation to maintain social contact, to obtain groceries, medications and other necessities.
More information is here:
And, people can also call 087 753 4817
Vista Pharmacy
Vista Pharamacy, Naas, is offering a free prescription delivery service to all Co. Kildare residents.
Contact the pharmacy by phone: 045 881 146
Fax: 045 881 147
Email: vista@allcarepharmacy.ie
GARDA STATIONS
Athy: 059863421
Castledermot: (059) 9144112
Celbridge: (01) 6012370
Clane: (045) 868262
Derrinturn: (046) 9553002
Kilcock: (01) 6757390
Naas: 045884300
Newbridge: 045431212
Leixlip: 01 666 78 00
KILDARE COUNTY COUNCIL
Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co Kildare. W91 X77F -
Tel: (045) 980200
Website: www.kildarecountycouncil.ie Email: customercare@kildarecoco.ie
Out of Hours Contact: 1890 50 03 33
All of KCC's online services are accessible here:
Chief Executive, Head of Finance and Director of Services
Chief Executive
Peter Carey
Head of Finance, IS and Motor Tax
Acting Head of Finance Fiona Millane
Director Of Services - Water Services and Environment
Joe Boland
Director Of Services - Housing & Corporate Services
Annette Aspell
Director Of Services - Economic, Community & Cultural Development (incl. HR)
Sonya Kavanagh
Director Of Services - Planning & Strategic Development
Eoghan Ryan
Director of Services - Roads, Transportation and Public Safety
Tadgh McDonnell
Corporate Services
Corporate Services
(045) 980206
Customer Care Unit
(045) 980206
FOI
(045) 980228
Higher Education Grants
(045) 980202
Press Department
(045) 980206
Register of Electors
(045) 980201
Planning
Planning Administration
(045) 980845
Development Contributions
(045) 980843
Unauthorised Development
(045) 980839
Building and Development Control
(045) 980842
Roads and Transportation
Roads and Transportation
(045) 980421
Parking Fines
(045) 980422
Kildare Regional Design Office
(045) 898199
Municipal District Offices
Athy Municipal District
(045) 980203
Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District
(01) 6286236
Newbridge/Kildare Municipal District
(045) 437556/557
Maynooth Municipal District
(01) 6286236
Naas Municipal District
(045) 980425
Machinery Yard, Newbridge
(045) 431400
Finance/Accounts
Commercial and Water Rates
(045) 980656
Housing Loans
(045) 980652
Rents
(045) 980654
Payments/Accounts Payable
(045) 980651
Wages/Salaries/Pension
(045) 980655
Housing
Housing Administration
(045) 980705
Environment Services
Environment Administration
(045) 980588
Dog Warden, Portersize, Ballitore
(059) 8623388
Veterinary Services
(045) 980205
Free Litter Hotline
1800 243 143
Integretated Waste Management Facility
Silliot Hill, Kilcullen *
(045) 482229
Athy Civic Amenity Centre
Gallows Hill, Athy *
(059) 8640657
Water Services
Waterworks Office, Newbridge
(045) 431364
Rural Water (well grants/group schemes)
(045) 980361
Libraries
Headquarters, Riverbank, Newbridge
.(045) 431109
Athy Community Library.
(059) 8631144
Ballitore Community Library
(059) 8623344
Castledermot Community Library
(059) 9144483
Celbridge Community Library
(01) 6272207
Clane Community Library.
(045) 892716
Clocha Rince Community Library
(046) 9553428
Kilcock Community Library
(01) 6284403
Kilcullen Community Library
(045) 482193
Kildare Community Library
(045) 520235
Kildare Collections and Research Services
(045) 448351
Kildare Family History Research
(045) 448350
Leixlip Community Library
(01) 6060050
Maynooth Community Library
(01) 6285530
Mobile Library Service
(045) 448304
Monasterevin Community Library
(045) 529239
Naas Community Library
(045) 879111
Newbridge Community Library
(045) 448353
Rathangan Community Library
(045) 528078
Arts Centre
Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge
(045) 448327
Booking Office
(045) 448333
Leisure Services
Leisure Services
(045) 980203
Athy Swimming Pool *
(059) 8641522
Naas Swimming Pool *
(045) 881655
Newbridge Sports Centre.
(045) 433663
* Athy and Naas Swimming Pools are operated independently by
Fire Service – Emergencies 999 OR 112
Central Fire Station, Newbridge
(045) 431370
Motor Tax
|
|
Community and Culture
(045) 980538
County Arts Service
(045) 448328
Kildare Community Network
045) 980483
Civil Defence
(045) 454841
Emails
Access
Building Control
Civil Defence
Community & Enterprise
Commercial & Water Rates
Customer Care Unit
Environment
FOI
HEGs
Housing
IT
Kildare Community Network
Motor Tax
Planning Admin
Planning Drawing Office
Press Office
Public Lighting Faults
Recruitment/Jobs
Register of Electors/Franchise
Roads and Transportation
Traffic Light Faults
Veterinary Services
Telephone No.'s
Mobile No.
Location
AES
1850 650 655
|
Age Action Ireland - Brigid Butler
(045) 988437
087 2236558
Located on level 5
Citizen Information, Naas
(045) 879489
Community Welfare Officer
1800 383 800
Community Welfare Officer
(045) 864096
Company Registration Office
1890 220 226
(01) 8045201
County Kildare Childcare Committee
(045) 861307
Courthouse Naas
(045) 980120/980100
Dept of Defence, Curragh
(045) 445000
Driving Test Centre, Ballina
(045) 78289
Environmental Health Office (Food)
(045) 873267
FAS Newbridge
(045) 431372
FAS Kill
(045) 877181
Health & Safety Authority
(01) 6147000
HSE
(045) 876001
Irish Organisation of Market & Street Traders
(01) 8302271
Irish Refugee Council
(01) 8730042
Irish Wheelchair Association
(045) 861346
ISPCA - Kildare Area - STewart King
|
Kildare Community Parntership
(045) 895450
Kildare Revenue Unit
1890 444 425
Land Registry
(01) 6707500
Local Enterprise Office
(045) 980838
Naas Couriers
(045) 875166
Naas Gardai
(045) 897333
Naas Hospital
(045) 849500
NCT
1890 200 670
Ordnance Survey
(01) 8025349
Osbornes Solicitors
(045) 899485
Oxigen
(045) 866838
Passport Services
1890 426 888
Private Residential Tenancy Board
(01) 8882960
Registrar (Births, Deaths & Marriages
(045) 887660
Road Safety Authority
(091) 872600
SEI
1850 927 000
Taxi Regulator
1890 927 977
Vehicle Licensing Shannon
(061) 365000
VEC
(045) 988000
All of KCC's online services are accessible here: