Information On Supports For People Whose Employment Is Affected By Covid 19.

: 03/16/2020 - 10:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are several supports now in place for people whose employment has been affected by Covid 19.

These are available for people whose employers can't continue to pay them during a COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related absence or temporary lay-off from work:

Gov.ie and Welfare.ie have published advice and documentation:

A booklet on Short Term Working is attached to this article

And, people can access more information on employment rights through the Workplace Relations Commission here

