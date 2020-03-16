Information On Supports For People Whose Employment Is Affected By Covid 19.

There are several supports now in place for people whose employment has been affected by Covid 19.
These are available for people whose employers can't continue to pay them during a COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related absence or temporary lay-off from work:
Gov.ie and Welfare.ie have published advice and documentation:
- employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to a downturn in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- workers who are diagnosed with COVID-19
- workers who are not diagnosed with COVID-19 but who self-isolate.
- workers whose employers do not supplement/top-up the State Illness Benefit payment (COVID-19)
- workers who are requested to stay at home by their employer (COVID-19)
- workers who are laid off temporarily or put on to short time working (COVID-19)
- workers who need to take time off work to care for a person affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
A booklet on Short Term Working is attached to this article
And, people can access more information on employment rights through the Workplace Relations Commission here