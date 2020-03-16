K Drive

Here Are An Post's Special Arrangements For People In Receipt Of Social Welfare.

: 03/16/2020 - 11:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Post has put special arrangements in place for customers in receipt of Social Welfare payments.

Money can now be collected by a friend or relative on behalf of the person it's for.

The alternative collectors will have to be nominated and present valid ID, as well as the recipient's card from the Department of Employment Affairs.

Nomination forms are available in the Post Office and, also, here

Angus Laverty in An Posts Public Affairs Director and joined Clem Ryan on this morning;s edition of Kildare Today.

angus.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

