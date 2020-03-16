K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

HSE: If You Are Diagnosed With Covid 19, Continue Taking Existing Medication, Pending Directions.

: 03/16/2020 - 15:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_logo.jpg

The HSE is advising anyone with coronavirus to continue taking any medication they were already taking, unless advised otherwise by a healthcare professional.

This includes anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen, naproxen or diclofenac.

The advise comes in response to false information about anti-inflammatory medicine and Covid-19 which has been shared on social media over the last 24 hours.

The HSE says there is no evidence to stop taking any medication at this time, and says there is no need for people to order more medicines than they need.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!