Apple Fined €1 Billion By Regulators In France.

: 03/16/2020 - 15:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Apple's been fined one point one billion euros by French regulators, for striking deals to keep prices high.

It's the biggest ever sanction of its kind by the country's competition authority.

The agency said the tech-giant and top re-sellers agreed to have the same prices for things like iPads.

