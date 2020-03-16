Permission To Expand New Kildare Town Housing Development Granted.

Permission to add to the number of homes in a new development in Kildare Town has been granted.

Cantrouk Limited already had permission for 74 homes on a 5.49 hectare site in the townlands of Whitesland and Kildare.

It applied to KCC to add a total of 23 more homes, and a comensurate number of parking spaces.

The application has been approved.

The development description is as follows:

" The development involves the modification of planning permission for 74 No. dwellings granted under Reg. Ref. 17/1018, along with provision of a new childcare facility, 36 No. permitted dwellings are to be replaced by 59 No. new dwellings. When combined with the remaining 38 No. permitted dwellings this will result in a total of 97 dwellings on the site (net difference of 23 from that permitted). The 59 No. dwellings are comprised of 31 No. 4 bed, 3 storey units (house type 1, 7, 8, 10); 22 No. 3 bed, 2 storey units (house type 9) and 6 No. 2 bed, 2 storey units (house type 11). The modifications include associated dwelling curtilages and car parking provision. The permitted street and public open space layout will be consistent with that permitted, apart from replacing a central area of public open space with a single storey childcare facility (247sqm). All associated site development worksTownlands of Kildare and Whitesland East,Kildare Town"

