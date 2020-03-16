K Drive

Kildare Chamber WIll Stay Open On St. Patrick's Day To Take Calls From Members.

Ciara Plunkett
County Kildare Chamber says Kildare "remains open for business on St Patricks Day"

CKC is to remaind open tomorrow to respond to the growing influx of calls from the business community.

The chamber has over 400 members, with a combined workforce of 37,000 staff.

Allan Shine, CEO of the Chamber said, “We know that this shock will end, and when it does we will all have to work together to remedy the damage that has been done. In the short-run it is incumbent on everyone to lessen the damage that we will eventually have to undo.

The chamber will take calls and contacts tomorrow between 9am and 5pm.

The Chamber can be contacted by phone on 087 2944333 and by email on allan@countykildarechamber.ie

