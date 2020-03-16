The Night Shift

Revenue Announces Deferral Of Some Property Tax Payments.

: 03/16/2020 - 18:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Revenue has announced the deferral of property tax payments that were due to be paid on the 21st of March.

People who pay by direct debit will not be charged until May 21st instead.

The Revenue Commissioners say homeowners don't need to contact them as the change will happen automatically.

