Listen: Cases Of Covid 19 Will Increase By 30%, Daily, For The Coming Weeks.

The Taoiseach says cases of coronavirus will increase by 30 per cent a day, every day, for the next few weeks.

This could mean over 10,000 Covid 19 cases diagnosed here by the end of this month.

The number of confirmed cases in the Republic stands at 169, but a significant rise in cases is expected this evening.

Leo Varadkar says the increases cannot be stopped:

16/03/2020. Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus) Ireland. Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadakr speaking tot he media this evening following the meeting of the Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19.. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie