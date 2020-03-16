The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Cases Of Covid 19 Will Increase By 30%, Daily, For The Coming Weeks.

: 03/16/2020 - 20:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
1456_covid_19.jpg

The Taoiseach says cases of coronavirus will increase by 30 per cent a day, every day, for the next few weeks.

This could mean over 10,000 Covid 19 cases diagnosed here by the end of this month.

The number of confirmed cases in the Republic stands at 169, but a significant rise in cases is expected this evening.

Leo Varadkar says the increases cannot be stopped:

newstalk194947.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

16/03/2020. Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus) Ireland. Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadakr speaking tot he media this evening following the meeting of the Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19.. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!