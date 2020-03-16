The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Tánaiste Says All Non-Essential Travel To & From Ireland Should Be Avoided.

: 03/16/2020 - 20:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
1476_covid_19.jpg

The Tánaiste says all non-essential travel from Ireland should be avoided until at least March 29th.

That advice also now applies to travel to the UK which had been previously exempted.

He says Ryanair and Aer Lingus are continuing flights to get passengers back from Spain with those flights expected to last until the weekend.

Simon Coveney also says new measures are being put in place for people arriving into Ireland.

newstalk1940555.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

16/03/2020. Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus) Ireland. Fine Gael Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaking to the media this evening following the meeting of the Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19.. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!