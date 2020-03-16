Listen: Tánaiste Says All Non-Essential Travel To & From Ireland Should Be Avoided.

The Tánaiste says all non-essential travel from Ireland should be avoided until at least March 29th.

That advice also now applies to travel to the UK which had been previously exempted.

He says Ryanair and Aer Lingus are continuing flights to get passengers back from Spain with those flights expected to last until the weekend.

Simon Coveney also says new measures are being put in place for people arriving into Ireland.

16/03/2020. Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus) Ireland. Fine Gael Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaking to the media this evening following the meeting of the Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19.. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie