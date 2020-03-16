Listen: 223 People In Ireland Have Been Diagnosed With #Covid19.

There are now 223 confirmed cases of coronavirus in this country.

54 new cases have been recorded today, of which 30 are males and 24 females.

All Irish residents are being advised against non essential travel overseas until March 29th, while those entering the country must restrict their movements for 14 days.

Dr. Tony Holohan, the State's Chief Medical Officer, says we can expect further increases in cases throughout this week:

16/03/2020. Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. 54 new cases. Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan speaking to the media during the Departments update on COVID-19 tonight in Miesian Plaza, Dublin. THERE ARE 223 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening. Photo: RollingNews.ie