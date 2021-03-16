Kfm's Know Your County: Take A Virtual History Tour Of Clane.

Kfm's Know Your County Kildare: Take a Virtual History Walk Through Your Town/Village has continued today with a guided tour of Clane

Kfm’s Kildare Today programme has engaged 20 local history experts from towns and villages across Kildare for this innovative feature, which will be of 15 minutes duration each Tuesday and Thursday for 12 weeks

Each historian will conduct a virtual “History Walk” of their area, “pausing” at various landmarks and offering listeners a brief outline history of each landmark feature.

Today's tour of Clane has been designed and guided by historian, Brendan Cullen

On Thursday's edition of Kildare Today, Breda Constantine, will bring listeners on a virtual tour of Celbridge

Image: Kildare County Council