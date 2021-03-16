The Eleven To Two Show

Nokia Is To Make 10,000 Staff Redundant, Globally.

: 16/03/2021 - 10:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Telecoms group Nokia is planning to cut up to 10-thousand jobs within the next two years to trim costs.

The savings will offset a rise in spending within research and development - especially 5G technologies.

The job cuts will affect most countries, where it has operations.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

