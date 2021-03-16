The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Two Motions Calling On KCC To Assist County Home Survivors & Call For Commission Of Investigation To Be Debated At Full Council.

: 16/03/2021 - 11:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_hq_aras_cill_dara_2_rollingnews.jpg

Two motions from the Athy MD, calling on Kildare County Council  to lobby government for a Commission of Investigation in to County Homes and to assist survivors will go forward to a full meeting of the local authority.

The facility in Kildare was in Athy, in the building which now houses St. Vincent's Hospital.

The County Home fell under KCC's management.

Cathaoirleach of Athy MD, Labour Cllr, Aoife Breslin, brought the motions before the March meeting of the Municipal District.

They called on KCC to request the establishment of  an inquiry and "to provide a full and account of what happened to Kildare County Council women and children during the period from 1920 to their abolition and to allow them access the redress scheme and all supports."

In a separate motion, Cllr Breslin called on KCC to assist " survivors, their families and support groups in accessing the records pertaining to the former County Home, Athy and make the Forms of Contract available that were used when children were boarded/fostered from the County Home, Athy.

Both motions passed.

Cllr. Breslin noted Kildare County Council's apology to survivors of mother and baby homes, but says county home survivors deserve the same.

tuescllraoifebreslin.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Breslin joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme on her motions before the Athy Municipal District monthly meeting for March.

cllr_aoife_breslin.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Kildare County Council's headquarters, Aras Cill Dara, Naas/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!