Listen: Two Motions Calling On KCC To Assist County Home Survivors & Call For Commission Of Investigation To Be Debated At Full Council.

Two motions from the Athy MD, calling on Kildare County Council to lobby government for a Commission of Investigation in to County Homes and to assist survivors will go forward to a full meeting of the local authority.

The facility in Kildare was in Athy, in the building which now houses St. Vincent's Hospital.

The County Home fell under KCC's management.

Cathaoirleach of Athy MD, Labour Cllr, Aoife Breslin, brought the motions before the March meeting of the Municipal District.

They called on KCC to request the establishment of an inquiry and "to provide a full and account of what happened to Kildare County Council women and children during the period from 1920 to their abolition and to allow them access the redress scheme and all supports."

In a separate motion, Cllr Breslin called on KCC to assist " survivors, their families and support groups in accessing the records pertaining to the former County Home, Athy and make the Forms of Contract available that were used when children were boarded/fostered from the County Home, Athy.

Both motions passed.

Cllr. Breslin noted Kildare County Council's apology to survivors of mother and baby homes, but says county home survivors deserve the same.

Cllr. Breslin joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme on her motions before the Athy Municipal District monthly meeting for March.

File image: Kildare County Council's headquarters, Aras Cill Dara, Naas/RollingNews