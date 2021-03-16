14 People Admitted To Naas General For Treatment For Covid 19.

14 people were being treated for confirmed Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital last night, static on Sunday evening.
That's according to the latest HSE up-date, as at 8pm last night.
2 patients had also been admitted to the Kildare facility with suspected cases of the virus, a sharp decrease from 13 in the previous reporting period.
There were 5 vacant general care beds, down from 6
There were no vacant ICU beds.
10,309 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in February 2020.
Image: HSE