INMO: Sharp Reduction In No. Of People On Trolleys At Naas General.

There's been a reduction of almost 50% in the number of people are being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital.

18 patients were on trolleys in the Emergency Dept. there yesterday.

That's fallen to 10, today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports that, nationwide, 249 people are being treated on gurneys, a steep increase on 133 on Monday.

University Hospital, Limerick, is the facility worst affected by over-crowding; 38 patients are on trolleys there this morning.

