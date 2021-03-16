The Eleven To Two Show

INMO: Sharp Reduction In No. Of People On Trolleys At Naas General.

: 16/03/2021 - 11:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's been a reduction of almost 50% in the number of people are being treated on trolleys at Naas General Hospital.

18 patients were on trolleys in the Emergency Dept. there yesterday.

That's fallen to 10, today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports that, nationwide, 249  people are being treated on gurneys, a steep increase on 133 on Monday.

University Hospital, Limerick, is the facility worst affected by over-crowding; 38 patients are on trolleys there this morning.

 

