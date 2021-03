The Tánaiste says he didn’t break the law when he leaked a confidential GP document.

A criminal investigation is underway after Leo Varadkar passed the file to a friend almost two years ago.

He says calls for him to resign by Sinn Fein are ‘double standards.’

The Tánaiste says gardai haven’t been in touch yet and insists he didn’t commit a crime.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews