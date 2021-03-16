Listen: 68,000 Defence Forces Deployments Have Taken Place Since The Beginning Of The Covid 19 Pandemic.

68,000 defence forces deployments have taken place, across Ireland, in response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Members from the Army and Navy were deployed, 7 days a week, as an aid to the civil power.

Lt. Col. Louis Flynn is Commander in Chief of the Joint Task Force for Operation Fortitude, which is the Defence Forces response to the pandemic.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says duties have included contact tracing, testing and and supporting some health care services in non-clinical duties.

Lt. Col. Flynn joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

File image: Defence Forces crest.