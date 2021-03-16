Man Detained As Part Of Inquiry In To Theft At Accountancy Firm Released.

A man in his 30s, arrested as part of an investigation into theft at an accountancy firm has been released without charge.

He was questioned after a firm complained of an employee allegedly claiming false expenses, in excess of 1 million euro.

A number of searchers were carried out during the investigation and a substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts in Ireland and another in a separate jurisdiction.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

File image: RollingNews