Man Detained As Part Of Inquiry In To Theft At Accountancy Firm Released.

A man in his 30s, arrested as part of an investigation into theft at an accountancy firm has been released without charge.
He was questioned after a firm complained of an employee allegedly claiming false expenses, in excess of 1 million euro.
A number of searchers were carried out during the investigation and a substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts in Ireland and another in a separate jurisdiction.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
File image: RollingNews