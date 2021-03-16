Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Detained As Part Of Inquiry In To Theft At Accountancy Firm Released.

: 16/03/2021 - 12:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_station_lamp_standard_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

A man in his 30s, arrested as part of an investigation into theft at an accountancy firm has been released without charge.

He was questioned after a firm complained of an employee allegedly claiming false expenses, in excess of 1 million euro.

A number of searchers were carried out during the investigation and a substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts in Ireland and another in a separate jurisdiction.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

 

File image: RollingNews

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!