Car, Financial Documents & Dogs Seized During CAB Raid In Longford.

A car, financial documents, and dogs have been seized in six searches by CAB in Longford this morning.

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau searched five homes and one business premises.

They seized a Volkswagen Passat, financial documents, and electronic media, while 37-thousand euro was frozen in accounts.

Eight dogs have been taken into care by the local dog warden.

CAB says the operation is focused on an organised crime group in Longford suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, intimidation, unlicensed money lending and extortion.

