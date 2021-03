Road closures in Kildare connected with ground works ahead of the DART expansion will take place next month.

Kildare County Council says the rolling closure of the local road at Pikes Bridge, Maynooth, will be in place between Collinstown and Maynooth Airlie Stud.

The intermittent closures begin on April 19th, and conclude on April 30th.

Alternative routes are available.

Stock image: Ellie Burgin/Pexels