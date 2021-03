Kildare's birth rate has slipped below the state average.

New data released by the Central Statistics Office for the period June to September last year shows 732 babies were born to mothers resident in the county.

It gives a birth rate of 22.7, a full point below the state's rate.

Mothers in Kildare were 31.6 years of age when their first babies were born, slightly older that the state average age.

