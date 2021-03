Five HSE ambulance staff were paid more than 50,000 euro each in overtime last year.

According to freedom of information figures, the total overtime bill for paramedics was nearly 19 million euro in 2020.

That's 2.6 million more than in 2019.

David Hall, the chief executive of Leixlip based Lifeline Ambulance Service, says the spending needs to be reviewed.

File image: RollingNews